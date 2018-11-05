InventHelp Inventor Develops Billiard Accessory to Transport Hard-shell Cue Stick Case (DPH-456)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I shoot pool but I thought there could be a better way to transport my hard-shell billiard cue case to and from different locations," said an inventor, from Thornton, Colo., "so I invented the POOL CADDY."

The POOL CADDY provides an easier way to transport a hard-shell cue stick case. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry a case. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to reduce stress and strain on the arms. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for billiard enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides a more comfortable, strain-free way to transport a cue stick case."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-456, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

