InventHelp Inventor Develops Bird Feeder Accessory to Deter Squirrels (DHM-605)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Bird feeders lose a lot of seed to squirrels and other animals," said one of two inventors, from Fayetteville, N.C. "We thought there could be a feeder accessory to prevent other animals from stealing bird seed, so we invented the SQUIRREL PROOFING BIRD FEEDER. Our design will not discourage or disrupt seed feeding for birds."

The patent-pending invention deters squirrels from obtaining seed from a bird feeder. In doing so, it prevents wasted seed and the nuisance of squirrels. As a result, it enables birds and bird watchers to enjoy the feeder. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for individuals with bird feeders. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-605, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

