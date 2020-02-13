InventHelp Inventor Develops Blind Volleyball (PHO-2652)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was thinking of ways to modify the game of volleyball that may also be used as a training tool," said an inventor from Maricopa, Arizona. "This inspired me to develop a challenging version of the game."

He developed THE BLINDER to enhance the game of volleyball, heighten entertainment and improve anticipation and reaction speed. This invention could easily be installed upon a standard volleyball net system and would be durable for years of effective use. Additionally, it would add an element of randomness to the game.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2652, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

