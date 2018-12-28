InventHelp Inventor Develops Body Locating Device For Drowning Victims (BRK-2600)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Seale, Ala., has developed the patent pending DEPTH VISION, a drowning victim recovery device. The device is carried on a submerged victim's body and aids in the recovery of the body.

"I developed my invention based on observation and watching the news. I've seen divers trying to locate drowning victims in a number of scenarios. My invention will aid in this type of recovery," said the inventor. The DEPTH VISION offers a personal location transponder device. It provides a visual aid in locating a drowning victim. This will, in turn, reduce the time, effort and hazards associated with recovery missions. It may even save the lives of rescuers. This device allows rescuers to recover bodies more quickly and safely. It is ideal for fire and rescue services, military, air and sea travel, and other specialized user applications.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-BRK-2600, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

