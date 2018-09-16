InventHelp Inventor Develops Body Shape-Wear (HTM-6474)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was searching for an undergarment, such as the one I invented, that satisfied me, however I was unable to locate one," said an inventor from Egypt.

She developed the MANSOUR BODY SCULPTOR to reshape body parts beneath clothing. The accessory enhances the wearer's appearance. It helps maintain a thin, slender form. The invention is designed to improve self-confidence. It is easily adjustable to meet personal needs. Additionally, the accessory allows the body to be reshaped without the need for expensive and dangerous surgeries.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6474, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

