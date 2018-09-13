InventHelp Inventor Develops BOOT AND SHOE REMOVER (AVZ-1725)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a strain-free way to take off your shoes," said an inventor, from Lake Charles, La., "so I invented the BOOT AND SHOE REMOVER."

The patent pending BOOT AND SHOE REMOVER provides an easy and effective way to remove footwear. In doing so, it eliminates the need to bend and strain. As a result, it enhances comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with limited mobility and the general population. Additionally, the BOOT AND SHOE REMOVER is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily remove your shoes and boots without bending down."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AVZ-1725, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

