InventHelp Inventor Develops Bra With Easy-to-use Closures (LGI-2878)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are a variety of bra styles on the market, they all feature hook and loop fasteners that are most often at the back. Fortunately, an inventor from Mastic, N.Y., has conceived of a new type of closure that is much easier to reach and use.

She developed patent-pending E Z OFF BRA to reduce the strain of reaching behind the back to open bra fastener hooks. As such, it provides a quick and easy way to remove a bra without stretching the straps, which minimizes wear and tear on the fabric. At the same time, it enables a wearer to slip out of a bra without undressing for greater comfort at home. Thus, it saves time, effort and frustration, especially for those with limited manual dexterity. It is also convenient, practical, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal observation inspired the idea. "It's often difficult to reach the closures on women's bras since they are always located in the back of the garment," she said. "Since I've never seen any bra styles with any other type of fasteners in the front, I saw a need to fill that gap in the market."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2878, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

