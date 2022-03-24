InventHelp Inventor Develops Brace System for Fences (SOG-421)

PITTSBURGH, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rancher and I wanted to create a better way to brace a section of fence and keep it in its intended vertical position," said an inventor, from Tracy, Calif., "so I invented BILLY BRACES. My design prevents weather conditions, accidents, time and age from affecting the stability of a fence."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective brace system for a fence. In doing so, it ensures that a fence maintains its original vertical positioning. As a result, it increases stability and safety. The invention features a durable and versatile design that is easy to install so it is ideal for ranchers, farmers, homeowners, etc. Additionally, it can be applied to various types of fencing.

