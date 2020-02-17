InventHelp Inventor Develops Brushless Paint Kit for Artists and Craftsmen (LVT-170)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone has heard of the expression, "Thinking out of the box." That's exactly what two inventors from Las Vegas, Nev., were doing when they came up with a unique method of applying paint in the creation of art and craft projects.

They developed the patent pending ALL IN THE BAG ART introduce an unconventional but fun way to create works of art. As such, it allows the artist to create a multitude of textured effects. At the same time, it provides a cost effective alternative to expensive paint brushes and keeps paint from drying out on a pallet. Furthermore, it is versatile for use by anyone who enjoys painting, especially art teachers and professional artists. Other reasons for its appeal include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, it is lightweight, compact, portable and easy to use.

The inventors' personal interests inspired the idea. "As a self-employed artist, I wanted to have a completely different look with great unconventional textured effects for my art," one of them said. "When I explained my goal to my wife, she suggested I try this method, and it worked."

