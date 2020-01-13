InventHelp Inventor Develops Bucket Anchor (CCP-1511)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a house painter I find it time consuming attempting to climb a ladder while carrying a bucket," said an inventor from Oak Lawn, Illinois. "This inspired me to develop a means to transport the bucket that would also ensure that it would not fall from various surfaces such as roofs."

He developed the BUCKET PIVOT to provide workers with safety and peace of mind by ensuring that the bucket and its contents remain secure and upright. This invention could easily be handled for mobility, manuevering and work purposes. Additionally, it features an adjustable and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCP-1511, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

