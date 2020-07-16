InventHelp Inventor Develops Bug-Free Cooling Cover (PIT-1050)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My daughter was stung on her tongue due to a bee entering her beverage can," said an inventor from Warren, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better insulated cover for beverages featuring a lid to keep out insects."

She developed the BZ-BUG OUT! which features a two-in-one design. This invention could protect the beverages from insects, dust and debris while also ensuring they remained colder for longer lengths of time. Additionally, it could aid in avoiding spillage and wastage of beverages.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1050, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

