InventHelp Inventor Develops Cabinet Door or Drawer Protector/Organizer (TPA-2787)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Sarasota, Fla., has developed the patent pending DOOR CAP, a specially-designed device for use on a cabinet door or drawer. It will prevent a door and cabinet frame from being worn and damaged as the door is opened and closed. A prototype is available.

"I was looking for such an item to use in my home but could not find anything on the market. I developed my invention as way to keep my cabinets looking like new and to keep items organized," said the inventor. The DOOR CAP minimizes wear and tear on the top of a cabinet door. This will prevent a cabinet door from damage and thus eliminate the cost associated with repair or replacement of the door. It also features a visible identification for organizational purposes. This one-of-a-kind device is easy to attach and use. It also offers an aesthetically appealing design that can match the décor of the room in which it is used.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TPA-2787, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

