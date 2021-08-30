InventHelp Inventor Develops Cable Modem & Router to Enhance Signal Quality (MTN-3568)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"I've been a cable TV technician for over 15 years and I thought there could be a better cable modem and router to amplify a signal," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the NEXT GEN SUPER WI. My design would have everything needed to provide correct signal levels for the consumer's video entertainment and wireless digital devices."

The Patent-pending invention provides an improved cable modem and router for users. In doing so, it enables the cable modem and router operation to be tailored to a given customer installation. As a result, it could enhance signal quality and it eliminates the clutter associated with outboard amplifiers, cables and power supplies. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3568, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

