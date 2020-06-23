InventHelp Inventor Develops Cake Cover (RSD-127)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am concerned about germs getting on a birthday cake when the candles are blown out," said an inventor from Moreno Valley, California. "This inspired me to develop a means to protect the cake from droplets of spit."

She developed the BIRTHDAY CAKE SHIELD to protect a cake by eliminating the frosting from being sprayed with droplets of spit and germs. This lightweight and easy to use invention could be easily cleaned in a dishwasher, carried and stored. Additionally, it may display a novel, fun and eye-catching appearance.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-RSD-127, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

