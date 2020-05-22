InventHelp Inventor Develops Camper Clean to Reduce Dust (JMC-2239)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a wildlife biologist in Nevada for over 30 years and was tired of cleaning dust from my gear inside the camper shell," said an inventor, from Elko, Nev. "I thought there needed to be a way to keep the dust out, so I invented the CAMPER CLEAN."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent dust and dirt from entering a camper shell on dirt roads. In doing so, it ensures that the interior and contents remains clean and protected. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it can make camping more enjoyable. CAMPER CLEAN has a wide range of applications for people who need to keep tools and equipment dust-free. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks with camper shells. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a simple way to keep the interior of a camper shell dust-free on dirt roads."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2239, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

