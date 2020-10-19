InventHelp Inventor Develops Campfire Accessory to Evenly Disperse Heat (DLL-3751)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved way to control how heat is dispersed from a campfire while camping, hunting or hanging out in the backyard," said an inventor, from Waxahachie, Texas, "so I invented the CAMP BUDDY."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disperse heat from a portable propane fire pit or campfire fire ring. In doing so, it prevents heat from escaping or spreading unevenly. As a result, it enhances comfort and warmth and it could make sitting around a campfire more enjoyable. The invention features a portable and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for campers and outdoor enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to enjoy a campfire on a chilly night."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3751, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

