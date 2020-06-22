InventHelp Inventor Develops Camping Gear Rack (BGF-2408)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While camping, we wanted a means to keep various gear away from the ground and any animals," said inventors from Chesterfield, Michigan. "This inspired us to develop a means to hang camping essentials."

They developed the patent-pending UTENSIL TREE to store camping utensils and gear in one location away from animals and insects. This invention could hold utensils while cooking to save time and energy while improving sanitary conditions. Additionally, it would provide greater organization while saving valuable space.

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BGF-2408, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

