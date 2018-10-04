InventHelp Inventor Develops Can Recycling Bin (KOC-792)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, could not find a container that would help him reduce the clutter of empty beverage cans held for recycling purposes. As a result, he came up with a unique container design to meet this challenge.

He developed a prototype for patent pending KATCH-A-KAN to provide an easy solution for temporary storage of empty beverage cans collected for recycling. As such, it eliminates the need for additional cupboard space or other storage containers for used beverage cans. This convenient, effective and affordably priced item is also attractive, neat and practical. Other appealing features include its compact size, light weight and ease of use. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I invented this device to create a small effective storage container for beverage cans to be used in the home," he said.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-792, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

