InventHelp Inventor Develops Cane Clip (HLW-2173)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been using a cane for 28 years and often need my hands free, such as when shopping," said an inventor from Hollywood, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a convenient means to store the cane without it constantly falling and possibly breaking."

He developed the HANDS FREE CANE BUDDY to provide a practical and convenient means to ensure a cane remained with its user. This invention would allow cane users to always have access to the mobility aid. Additionally, it would eliminate canes from continually falling and being broken.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HLW-2173, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

