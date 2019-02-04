InventHelp Inventor Develops Car Seat Safety System (MTN-3267)

PITTSBURGH, Pa., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an effective reminder for parents to remove young children from the car after parking," said an inventor, from Pleasant Valley, N.Y. "So I invented KID SAFE."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent children from being left behind in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it could help to prevent heat- and cold-related injuries. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide added protection for children and peace of mind for parents."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MTN-3267, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

