InventHelp Inventor Develops Car Seat Safety System that Could Prevent Hot-Car Deaths (ORD-2557)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Cocoa, Fla., designed a system that could prevents injuries and deaths to babies and young children left unattended in motor vehicles.

The CHILD SAFETY would provide peace of mind enjoyed by busy parents, and alerts the driver via his or her cell phone when a child is left in the car seat.

It ensures that young children remain safe and would not be inadvertently abandoned for long periods of time in hazardously hot or cold vehicles.

The inventor described the inspiration behind the idea. "There are too many deaths from children being left in hot cars, and I wanted to find an easy solution to prevent this tragic problem."

The original design was submitted to the Orlando office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ORD-2557, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

