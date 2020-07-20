InventHelp Inventor Develops Carbon Monoxide Detector for Vehicles (LGI-2893)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to know if odorless fumes are entering a vehicle before it is too late," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the M B DETECTOR."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to detect Carbon Monoxide gas inside a vehicle. In doing so, it helps to prevent passengers from being overcome by Carbon Monoxide. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and transferable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent injuries and deaths related to Carbon Monoxide poisoning within a vehicle and it can be used by hearing impaired drivers."

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2893, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

