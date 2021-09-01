InventHelp Inventor Develops Carbon Monoxide Detector System to Enhance Safety (DOD-1035)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safety system to protect a household against carbon monoxide poisoning if a vehicle or a gasoline-powered generator is accidentally left running in the garage," said an inventor, from Farmington Hills, Mich., "so I invented the CARBON MONOXIDE LIFE GUARD SYSTEM. My design provides a safety warning for residents while reducing unsafe carbon monoxide levels in the garage."

The invention offers an improved alternative to traditional carbon monoxide detectors. In doing so, it ensures that a household is notified of unsafe conditions. As a result, it enhances safety, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it could help save lives. The invention features an effective design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households with garages with automatic garage door openers.

