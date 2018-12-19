InventHelp Inventor Develops Cargo Restraint for Pickup Truck Bed Extenders (PHO-2616)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While pickup truck bed extenders provide extra space for oversize loads, their open design makes it easy to lose some items during transit. Fortunately, an inventor from Glendale, Ariz., came up with a solution to that problem.

He developed a prototype for BED EXTENDER COVER to keep items from falling out through the open spaces in the extender while the truck is moving. At the same time, it improves aerodynamics and fuel economy by allowing transport with the tailgate lowered. Not only does is save time, effort and expense, this novel invention is durable, weatherproof and easy to apply and remove. Yet, it remains firmly in place during use. It is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "Working as a truck driver, I needed something to keep items from blowing through the openings in the truck bed extender when hauling loads," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PHO-2616, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

