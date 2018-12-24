InventHelp Inventor Develops Cargo Shifting Alert (CBA-3484)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was pulling a trailer at night and could not see if I had lost the load so I continually had to pull over to check," said an inventor from Moncks Corner, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a device that could alert the driver that a strap had loosened."

He developed the patent pending HITCH AND SNITCH to provide a warning of shifting cargo with a loosening strap. This invention could offer enhanced safety by automatically detecting a problem and activating warning lights. It could offer peace of mind for safety-conscious drivers while avoiding the loss of expensive cargo.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CBA-3484, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

