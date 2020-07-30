InventHelp Inventor Develops Cargo Stabilizing Accessory for Pickup Trucks (HUN-410)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to store and hold down loads in the back of a pickup truck," said an inventor, from Humble, Texas, "so I invented the TAILGATE SPIDER WEB."

The invention provides an effective way to secure and stabilize loads within a pickup truck bed. In doing so, it prevents the load from shifting, toppling or blowing out of the truck bed. As a result, it could enhance safety and convenience and it provides added peace of mind and protection against weather and theft. The invention features a compact, secure and accessible design that is easy to apply and use for ease of storage so it is ideal for the owners of pickup trucks and delivery companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a convenient and space-saving alternative to struggling with cumbersome cargo nets."

