InventHelp Inventor Develops Carpal Tunnel Desktop Accessory (FRO-633)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Coarsegold, Calif., has developed the DESKTOP HAND RELAXER/MASSAGER, a desktop accessory that helps relieve stress and pain in the wrists and hands, which is often associated with carpal tunnel syndrome.

"I have dealt with hand and finger stress related to computer work. Current aids offer some relief, but pain and discomfort continue for many. I was inspired to develop a desktop accessory that will stimulate blood flow and ease the pain," said the inventor. The DESKTOP HAND RELAXER/MASSAGER stimulates the muscles and joints in the wrists to keep continuous blood flow. This will, in turn, help alleviate pain and stress in the hands and wrists. It will reduce the amount of pain individuals experience when typing. This handy accessory enhances overall comfort. It is producible in various sizes and design patterns. Company logos can also be displayed on the accessory.

The original design was submitted to the Fresno office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FRO-633, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

