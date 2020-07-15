InventHelp Inventor Develops Casket Cover (SUU-629)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from St. Louis, Mo., was looking for a way to improve the services provided by funeral homes at the time of the public viewing of the deceased. His thought was to better serve the families and friends of the departed by adding a level of elegance to the viewing.

He developed VEIL-BUB to provide a unique way to present the deceased for paying final respects. Novel and aesthetically pleasing, it creates a solemn shadow effect for the departed and serves as a protective barrier for the remains as well. This unique casket accessory is also lightweight, durable and easy to use. Other reasons for its appeal include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "After being in the funeral industry for many years," he said, "I though this type of casket accessory would enhance the public viewing of the remains."

The original design was submitted to the St. Louis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SUU-629, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

