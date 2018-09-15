InventHelp Inventor Develops CAST KOOLER (CNC-320)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Lexington, N.C., thought there needed to be a better way to keep the interior of a cast dry and comfortable, so they invented the CAST KOOLER.

The CAST KOOLER provides an effective way to increase comfort while wearing a cast. In doing so, it could help to relieve itching and perspiration. As a result, it enhances comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with casts. Additionally, the CAST KOOLER is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could provide added comfort and health benefits for people wearing casts."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-320, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

