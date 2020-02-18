InventHelp Inventor Develops Cat Storage Caddy (ALL-1911)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I adopted a cat and needed organization for the scooper and deodorizer," said an inventor from Evans, Georgia "This inspired me to develop a storage caddy for various pet supplies."

She developed the patent-pending KITTY CADDY to organize various cat litter items and keep them stored in one location. This invention would feature a durable design that could easily be cleaned. Additionally, it could provide cat owners with peace of mind and would not detract from the area in which it was stored.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1911, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

