InventHelp Inventor Develops Cell Phone Strap (FED-2182)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to have my phone with me 24/7, especially while I'm at work, at the gym, doing chores around the house and even when I sleep," said an inventor from Issaquah, Washington. "This inspired me to develop a comfortable and effortless way to have my cell phone with me at all times."

The CELL PHONE SOLUTION provides a secure and comfortable way to keep your cell phone with you at all times and allows individuals to multi task. Additionally, it eliminates the need for the user to hold a phone and reduces the risk of lost and damaged phones.

The original design was submitted to the Federal Way sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2182, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

