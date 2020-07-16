InventHelp Inventor Develops Cemetery Celebration Stone (PIT-1049)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "After a family member passed away, I desired a means to enhance the experience of visiting the cemetery," said an inventor from Washington, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a headstone which may allow loved ones to feel closer to the deceased."

He developed the patent-pending SMART STONE as a means to personalize the grave site to offer remembrances of the departed's life and offer an app to guide you to the stone & allow you to upload photos, videos etc. This invention would create a heartwarming experience that would celebrate the individual's life while keeping his legacy alive. Additionally, it would provide a means to feel closer to the loved one for peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1049, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

