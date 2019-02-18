InventHelp Inventor Develops Center Cap Spinner (FED-2035)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- I noticed my children playing with a spinning toy," said an inventor from Tacoma, Washington. "This inspired me to develop this novel vehicle accessory."

He developed THE CENTER CAP REVOLUTION SPINNER to show off a vehicle in a fun and appealing manner. This invention would automatically operate on rims with center caps to create spinning styling. Additionally, it would attract immediate attention of other motorists and pedestrians.

The original design was submitted to the Federal Way sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FED-2035, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

