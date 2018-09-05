InventHelp Inventor Develops Child-Safety Accessory for Restaurant Booth Seats (HTM-6447)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As the mother of a small child who does not like to stay in the high chair while at restaurants, we often ask for a booth seat to make things a little easier," said an inventor from Leesburg, Ga. "Recently, I noticed I spend more time with my arm out holding onto my child, fearing that she would fall under the table, which almost happened once. This led me to develop a solution for this problem."

She developed the RENAUE BOOTH BUDDY to provide a safe and secure area for small children while seated at a restaurant booth. The accessory prevents the child from falling underneath the table. This is designed to enhance personal safety by reducing the risk of injuries. The unit eliminates the need for the parent or caregiver to hold the child tightly to prevent slips and falls. This enables parents and caregivers to focus on enjoying their meal. Additionally, the invention offers added peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6447, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

