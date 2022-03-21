InventHelp Inventor Develops Child Safety Accessory for Vehicles (CWC-120)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to remind the driver to remove a buckled-in child from the backseat after parking," said an inventor, from Decatur, Ill., "so I invented the BABY SAFE. My design could help to prevent heat- and cold-related injuries associated with being left in a parked car."

The patent-pending invention provides a reminder for parents to remove children from a vehicle upon parking. In doing so, it prevents children from being accidentally left behind. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and small children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

