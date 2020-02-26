InventHelp Inventor Develops Child Safety System (NPL-280)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Every year, there are many deaths of children who are left unattended in vehicles," said an inventor from Port Charlotte, Florida. "This inspired me to develop a better car seat which may provide enhanced safety for children."

He developed the patent pending ELECTRONIC SAFETY CAR SEAT to safeguard children from being left unattended in hazardous conditions to prevent tragic injuries or deaths. This invention could provide peace of mind for busy parents by alerting them that a child was still in the car. Additionally, it could also contact the authorities with the location of the vehicle.

