InventHelp Inventor Develops CHILD SENSORY SEAT (ALL-1217)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there needed to be a better way to prevent children from being accidentally left behind in a parked car," said an inventor, from Columbus, Ga., "so I invented the CHILD SENSORY SEAT."

The CHILD SENSORY SEAT provides an effective way to notify parents if a child is left behind in a vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional child safety seats. As a result, it could help to prevent heat or cold related injuries and it could enhance safety and peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants and young children. Additionally, the CHILD SENSORY SEAT is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection for children and peace of mind for parents."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1217, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

