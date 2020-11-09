InventHelp Inventor Develops Childproof Electrical Switch Plate (FED-2215)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My child's crib was positioned near a light switch, which allowed him to stand up in the crib and turn on the light," said an inventor from Winlock, Wash. "Not only was it unsafe for him, it also played havoc with bedtime routines and wasted electricity."

He developed a prototype for the patent-pending SWITCH LOCK to conceal the toggle switch on a light switch plate. As such, it prevents children from flipping the switch to turn the light on and off. Besides eliminating an electrical hazard, it conserves energy and reduces expense. At the same time, it reduces wear and tear on the fixture. In addition, it is safe, convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FED-2215, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

