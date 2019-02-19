InventHelp Inventor Develops Children's Physical Fitness Machine (HUN-695)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While it's easy for adults to realize the value of physical exercise in regard to general fitness and weight management, children might need something with visual appeal and entertainment value to keep them active. Fortunately, an inventor from Spring, Texas, has figured out how to combine recreation with fitness for kids.

She developed KIDS TREADMILL to encourage kids to engage in physical exercise and keep them entertained at the same time. As such, it facilitates maintenance of a healthy weight for children and contributes to their physical fitness and overall good health. This novel machine is not only attractive, safe, fun and easy to use, it is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal concern inspired the idea. "I invented this because I am troubled by the fact that so many children are obese probably, in most cases, because they are not getting enough physical exercise," she said.

