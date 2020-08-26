InventHelp Inventor Develops Christmas Reindeer Decoration for Motor Vehicles (HLW-2263)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While there are quite a variety of Christmas decorations for both the inside and outside of homes, businesses and public venues, automotive ornaments are not as plentiful. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Miami, Fla., however, drivers now have a new attractively-styled ornament to display as they travel the roads.

He developed RUDOLPH LIGHT UP NOSE to provide a festive way for motorists to celebrate the Christmas holiday season. As a playful and interesting motor vehicle decoration, it encourages friendly interaction among drivers. Novel, eye catching and fun, it is also easy to apply and remove and operates automatically in the dark. In addition, its durable construction makes it easy to store and reuse.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I just wanted to tap into a popular Christmas holiday theme and adapt it for use as a motor vehicle decoration."

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HLW-2263, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

