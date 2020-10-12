InventHelp Inventor Develops Christmas Stable Decoration (ORD-2852)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular practice when celebrating the religious aspect of Christmas, is to place nativity figurines on display. Thanks to an inventor from Mount Dora, Fla., now there is an accessory in which to house the figures.

He developed a prototype for NATIVITY STABLE specifically to provide a stable as the setting for the simulated nativity. As such, it helps emphasize the true meaning of Christmas. At the same time, as an eye-catching holiday decoration, it enhances the festive nature of the holiday season. It is also lightweight, compact, easy to use and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal interest inspired the idea. "I created this so we would have a place in which to place the figurines we had under the Christmas tree of all the characters present at the birth of Christ," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2852, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

