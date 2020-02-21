InventHelp Inventor Develops Cigar Accessory to Reduce Fingertip Odors and Messes (DLL-3603)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to reduce fingertip odors and ash messes while smoking a cigar," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented 2 THE TIP."

The patent-pending invention provides a more effective way to hold and smoke a cigar. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional cigar accessories. As a result, it could help to prevent residual cigar odors on the hands and it could help to prevent messes associated with cigar ashes. The invention features a simple and compact design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for cigar smokers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make smoking a cigar more enjoyable."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3603, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

