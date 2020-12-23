InventHelp Inventor Develops Cigarette Case with Monitoring Capability (TRO-351)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've heard many smokers express a desire to control their smoking habit, but don't know how to start," said an inventor from Toronto, Ontario. "This accessory will help, especially when they are nervous, bored or just being social."

He developed SMART SMOKE to enable users to track time intervals between each cigarette they smoke. As such, it helps users limit or stop smoking on their own and saves on cigarette expense. Novel, stylish and attractive, it facilitates healthier lifestyle habits for better overall health. Users will also appreciate how lightweight, portable and easy to operate it is. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TRO-351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

