InventHelp Inventor Develops Circuit Breaker Finder for Electric Receptacles (NPL-249)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While electricians have a tried and true method of tracing electric receptacles back to their correct utility service panel, until now, they have not been able to do it independently. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Lehigh Acres, Fla., however, that task has become a one-person operation.

He developed FUTURE RECEPTACLE TESTER to allow a single worker to test an electrical receptacle to find its service panel circuit breaker unassisted. As such, it saves the time and effort currently required, which involves the efforts of two workers. Adaptable for use with a cell phone app for increased functionality, it not only improves productivity and customer service but is versatile, practical and reliable as well. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, it is safe, efficient and user friendly.

The inventor's professional experience inspired the idea. "While doing electrical and construction work for 13 years, we always needed two people to do this job," he said. "Implementing this idea would allow one worker to do it unassisted."

