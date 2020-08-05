InventHelp Inventor Develops Clean Dish Alert (TPA-2736)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My household is very busy with our children and rushing about and we are often faced with the question whether the dishes in the dishwasher are clean or dirty," said an inventor from Tarpon Springs, Florida. "This inspired me to develop an easy means to determine the cleanliness state of the dishes."

He developed the DISHWASHER BUDDY that could save valuable time and energy by eliminating rewashing dishes to save money on water. This invention features a convenient, easy to use and efficient design that could ensure improved sanitation. Additionally, it would offer members of the home peace of mind with regard to using clean dishes.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2736, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

