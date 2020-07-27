InventHelp Inventor Develops Clean Hands (ALL-1849)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While working cutting concrete I would have wet slurry on my hands and arms and I desired to wash them before entering my vehicle," said an inventor from Columbus, Georgia. "This inspired me to develop a convenient method to wash one's hands that would be readily accessible."

He developed the MOBILE HAND WASH that could eliminate the need to drive to a service station to wash one's hands. This convenient and easy to use invention would provide a means to keep the individual's hands and truck interior clean. Additionally, it may be employed to rinse other items such as boots, tools and equipment.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1849, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

