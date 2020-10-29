InventHelp Inventor Develops Cleaning and Disinfectant Accessory to Increase Sanitation (DLL-3777)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I travel often and wanted a better way to disinfect seats, armrests and trays without contacting the germy surfaces," said an inventor, from Carrollton, Texas, "so I invented Virus/Germ Killing Gloves. My design offers a vastly improved and common sense alternative to traditional sanitary wipes."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved and effective way to clean a variety of surfaces. In doing so, it completely prevents the hand and skin from coming into contact with germs and bacteria. As a result, it increases sanitation and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a portable and versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, travelers, medical facilities, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations at competitive costs.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3777, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

