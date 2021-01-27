InventHelp Inventor Develops Client Communicator (DLL-3796)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While getting a massage to relieve job-related stress, I had a painful experience," said an inventor from Dallas, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a nonverbal tool of communication between clients and service providers."

She developed the patent-pending PLEASURE PLUS which could break down communication barriers between clients and service providers. This invention provides a nonverbal communication tool that expresses the client's level of satisfaction. It could eliminate or reduce discomfort by allowing providers to immediately adjust their technique.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

