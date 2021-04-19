InventHelp Inventor Develops Clip Case with Tether for Cell Phones (JKN-233)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was worried about damaging my cell phone since I have health issues that often cause me to drop it," said an inventor from Tallulah, La. "Therefore, I needed some way to compensate for my limited dexterity."

She developed CELL PHONE PROTECTOR to prevent loss or misplacement of cell phones and to keep them from being dropped and damaged. As such, it saves time, effort and expense. At the same time, this lightweight, compact cell phone accessory allows free access to all phone functions. Portable and user friendly, it is also convenient, effective and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-233, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

