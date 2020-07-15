InventHelp Inventor Develops Collectible Souvenir for Sports Fans (SDB-1450)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a passion for sports and sports memorabilia and I wanted to create a collectible souvenir for people to enjoy," said an inventor, from Oceanside, Calif., "so I invented HOVEN SPORTS COLLECTIBLE GLOBES."

The invention provides a decorative and collectible souvenir for sports fans and this invention is designed to instill a sense of childhood wonder which creates feelings of joy and happiness for the consumer. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sports-themed souvenirs. As a result, it could provide a unique keepsake or accessory for a room or office and it could spark conversation. The invention features an eye-catching and novel design that is easy to display and use so it is ideal for sports fans, adults and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could provide a unique gift for sports fans of all ages and the display could include a representation of a favorite player or a special outing with a loved one."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1450, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

